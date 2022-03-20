WILLIAMSON, Jacqueline



Jacqueline Dodge Williamson, 91, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on January 26, 2022, with her family by her side.



Born August 2, 1930, in Greenville, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Mary Evans Rankin and William Dodge. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, James Edmund Ferguson, her husband, Odell Wynne Williamson, Jr. and a son, James Edmund and a daughter, Margaret, who both died in infancy.



Raised in Macon, Georgia, Jackie graduated from Duke University, summa cum laude, with a bachelor's degree in history and theatre arts. Shortly after marriage, she moved in 1964 with her family to Atlanta, where she enjoyed an illustrious career as a restauranteur and executive chef. Beginning in the 1970's and continuing into the 1990's, she owned three restaurants, a catering business, hosted a vegetarian cooking television series, lived in a commune, wrote a novel and travelled internationally. Jackie attributed her lifestyle preferences to a pivotal introduction in 1973 to noted orator, Prem Rawat, known formerly as Maharaji. Her unwavering veneration for Prem Rawat remained lifelong.



In 1993, to ease the loss of her husband, Jackie embarked on a long-standing quest to become a pilot and obtained a private pilot's license (PPL). She enjoyed thrilling family and friends on flights around Georgia and nearby states. Another deep-rooted dream came to fruition in 2008 when, at age 78, Jackie moved from Atlanta to New York City, immersing herself in the visual, theatre and culinary arts. She studied opera and jazz, volunteered at performing arts venues and thoroughly embraced the city she held in such high regard since childhood. Jackie returned to Atlanta in 2016, admitting, the snow banks at the street corners of New York were becoming difficult to navigate.



A fashionable, adventurous and exceptionally informed individual, Jackie keenly enjoyed the company of spirited women the second half of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Williamson Norley (Joseph) and granddaughter, Savannah Norley of Unionville, Pennsylvania.



A celebration of Jackie's kaleidoscopic life will take place in Atlanta, August of 2022. Details will be forthcoming for those who wish to attend.

