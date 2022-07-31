WILLIAMSON, Jack



Jack Lanier Williamson, a native Atlantan passed away on June 14, 2022. He was born on October 19, 1924 and attended Atlanta Public Schools including Boys High School and graduated from Georgia Tech earning an Electrical Engineering Degree. He interrupted his stay at Georgia Tech for three years to serve in the Navy during WW2 and graduated upon his return. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Avery. He was employed in the Electrical Equipment Industry and traveled extensively in the USA as well as Central and South America and the Far East as Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Kearney. Mr. Williamson retired in 1991 and remained as an Export Consultant for 6 years. Surviving is his daughter, Robyn Williamson. He was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Cherokee Town and Country Club and MUG and enjoyed his retirement playing golf with old friends. A memorial service will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10 o'clock in The Sunrise Chapel at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305-1231 or to The Atlanta Union Mission, P.O. Box 1807, Atlanta, GA 30301-1807.



