WILLIAMSON, Betty
Age 86, of Temple, passed away Oct. 28, 2020. Service to be announced. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Carrollton, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel
602 Newnan Rd.
