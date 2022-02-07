WILLIAMS, Wendell Xavier



Wendell Xavier Williams, 66, of Somerset, Kentucky, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia, died on Monday, January 31, 2022. Wendell was born April 1, 1955 in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Ernestine and John Thomas Williams. He attended Frederick Douglass High School and graduated from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. Wendell lived in Somerset, Kentucky and worked for Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Railway for 35 years until retiring in 2013. He was a respected leader who made great impact, winning several awards for his thorough command of safety throughout his tenure with both corporations. Wendell will be especially remembered for his love of his hometown, Atlanta, and his unending devotion to the Atlanta Falcons Football team. A true Dirty Bird, he was a current season ticket holder for over three decades. Wendell fought a long and courageous battle against increasing complications from a stroke. Despite changes in his routine, he maintained his keen sense of style; always adorned in the latest "kicks", athletic wear, and an ever-present Falcons cap or natty hat. Throughout health challenges, Wendell remained judicious, positive, and upbeat. As many will attest-in true the spirit of a fighter, he never complained. Wendell X. Williams is survived by his wife, Melinda (Somerset, Kentucky), his daughter, Leslie (Atlanta, Georgia), his son, Patrick (Lexington, Kentucky), and many family and friends in Atlanta, Georgia and Somerset, Kentucky. Wendell leaves a legacy of hard work and commitment to those he loved. Services will be held at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at South View Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in his memory, to: Historic South-View Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, either by phone at (404) 622-5393 or by mail to 1990 Jonesboro Road, Atlanta, GA 30315.



