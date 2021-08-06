ajc logo
Williams, Walter

WILLIAMS, Walter

Mr. Walter James Williams, 94, of Southwest Atlanta, passed August 2, 2021. A Memorial Service limited to the immediate family (due to COVID concerns) will be held Saturday, August 7th at 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Herschel Thornton Mortuary. The Service will be livestreamed. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Westside Community CME Church, 2114 M. L. King Jr. Dr., Atlanta, GA 30310. Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M. L. King Jr. Dr., (404) 691-4685. www.thorntonmortuary.com.

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

