Williams, W. Clyde

WILLIAMS, Dr. W. Clyde



Dr. W. Clyde Williams, age 90, of Atlanta, GA, a devoted father, faithful Christian, brother, grandfather, and a friend to many, transitioned from earth to eternity on December 13, 2022 at Emory St. Joseph Hospital, Atlanta, GA.



Dr. Williams held a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Paine College, Augusta, Georgia, a Masters of Divinity Degree from Howard University, Washington, DC, a Masters of Religious Education Degree from The Interdenominational Theological Center, Atlanta, Georgia, a Masters of Arts Degree from Atlanta University, Atlanta, Georgia, and a Ph.D. Degree from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In 1972, Paine College awarded Dr. Williams with an Honorary Doctor of Divinity Degree. He was also awarded a Doctor of Letters from Miles College and a Doctor of Science from the American International School of Medicine.



Dr. Williams has distinguished himself as a nationally recognized clergy person. His pastorates have been St. John CME Church, Atlanta, Georgia; Trinity CME Church, Milledgeville, Georgia; Noble Chapel CME Church, Birmingham, Alabama; Bethel CME church, Cordele, Georgia; Oak Grove/Cogar Hill CME Church, Daviston, Alabama; Moody Temple, Montgomery, Alabama; First CME Church, Montgomery, Alabama; and Tree of Life Deliverance Church, Atlanta, GA. In addition to his pastoral responsibilities, he has been the Deputy Assistant to the Mayor and Director of Community Development for the city of Greenville, Georgia.



Dr. Williams has served as Director of Boys Work, Bethlehem Center, Augusta, Georgia; Chaplain, Migrant Ministry, State Council of Churches, Long Island, New York; Director of Youth and Adult Education Work, Sixth Episcopal District, CME Church of Atlanta, Georgia; Director of Recruiting, Interdenominational Theological Center, Atlanta, Georgia; Registrar, Director of Admissions, and Faculty, Interdenominational Theological Center, Atlanta, Georgia; Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the National Institute for Human Development, Inc.; Interim President, H. Council Trenholm State Technical College, Montgomery, Alabama; Associate General Secretary on Consultation of Church Union; Executive Secretary of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church; and President of Miles College, Birmingham, Alabama.



As President of Miles College, his achievements included the building of the Kirkendoll Learning Resources Center; the establishment of Miles Law School and the Life-Long Learning Center for Ministries and Christian Workers; the building of the W. Clyde Williams Terrace Apartments for Senior Citizens and Handicapped Persons, Fairfield, Alabama; the purchase of the first Miles College gymnasium and the Miles College Eutaw Campus, Eutaw, Alabama. The W. Clyde Williams Welcome Center stands in honor of his great accomplishments while at Miles College.



Dr. Williams has been recognized and commended nationally, regionally, and locally for his community service, innovative leadership, and publications. He was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.



Dr. Williams was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elaine Wade Williams; and his brother, M. R. Williams (Gwendolyn). He is survived by his four children: Joyce Lorraine, C. Randolph (Karen), John Christopher (Katoria), and Gregory Myles (Teresa); grandchildren, Scott, Dawn, Myles, Aubre, Jordan, Julian, and Makenzie; four sisters: Evelyn Robinson (Jimmy), Joan Hayes (Lester), Jocelyn (Willie), MaryAnn Pickard (Donald); nieces, nephews, cousins, spiritual sons and daughters, and a host of friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 11:00 AM at West Mitchell Street CME Church, 522 M.L.King Dr., Atlanta, GA. Rev. Dr. Skip Mason, Pastor, Bishop L. L. Reddick III, Eulogist. Entombment Westview Cemetery. Viewing will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2:00-6:00 PM, Family Hour, 6:00-7:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.



