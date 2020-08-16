X

Williams, Vivian

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WILLIAMS, Vivian Ann Homegoing Celebration in loving memory of Mrs. Vivian Ann Williams will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at All Nations Life and Praise, 3060 Highway 155 SW Stockbridge, GA 30281 at 11:00 AM Rev. Keith Brooks Pastor. Remains will lie in-state at 10:00 AM at the church. Private Interment. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Inc., 6861 Main St. Lithonia 770 482-2358.


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Inc.

6861 Main Street

Lithonia, GA

30058

https://tricitiesfuneralhome.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.