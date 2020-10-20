WILLIAMS, Vera H.
Age 86, of Cumming, passed October 19, 2020. Service October 22, 2 PM at Cross Plains Baptist Church. Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
