Williams, Thomas

WILLIAMS, Jr., Thomas N.



Thomas Nutt Williams, 72, of Alpharetta, GA, formerly of Tyrone, GA, passed away on October 2, 2023, after bravely facing and fighting the challenges of Parkinson's Disease for nearly two decades. He was a lifelong resident of metropolitan Atlanta and was born at Crawford Long Hospital to parents Thomas Nutt Williams, Sr., and Ruth Parker Williams, who preceded him in death.



Thomas, best known as Tom, Dad, Pops, and Tommy to those who loved him most, is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Gail Elich Williams; and their children, Mariah (Michael) Wolek of Annapolis, MD, Nicolle (Christopher) Teixeira of Annapolis, MD, and Sean (Carissa) Williams of Roswell, GA. Tom was a beloved "Pops" to seven grandchildren, Miles, Harrison, Vivienne, Wylie, Teressa, Zelie, and Agnes. He is also survived by his sister, Teri (David) Roberts; brother, David (Julie) Williams; and his his nephews and niece.



Tom grew up in East Point, Georgia, where he graduated from Headland High School in 1968. His studies took him to the University of West Georgia where he met his bride, Gail, in the campus cafeteria. Tom and Gail married in the Summer of '69 and embarked on their greatest of many adventures the following year: parenthood. After the arrival of their first daughter Tom transferred his credits to Georgia State University, where he went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and eventually achieved a Master of Science in Community Development, with concentrations in Transportation and Environmental Planning. Tom spent his early career with the City of Atlanta in the Department of Planning and Development as surveyor, urban planner, and eventually Manager of Transportation and Environmental Planning. Over those 16 years he relished in his work with the city, whether it was planning towards the 1996 Summer Olympic Games or his extensive work across bikeway systems and pedestrian accessibility. His intimate knowledge of the hundreds, if not thousands, of surface streets across the Atlanta area was a special talent that put any GPS system to shame.



Tom accepted a promotion to Airport Planner with the Department of Aviation in 1993, where he played a crucial role in the Master Plan Update of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport until retiring from the City of Atlanta in 1998; he continued his career with Hartsfield-Jackson as a consultant with a private planning agency. Tom and Gail eventually moved their family to Fayette County to raise their second daughter and son, and called Tyrone, GA home until 2021. Over those years Tom held a seat on the Town of Tyrone Planning Commission and eventually his final professional role as County Planner with Fayette County's Department of Planning and Zoning.



Tom's family takes immense pride in his professional accomplishments; however, it's the role he played as husband and father that is most notable in this lifetime. Tom/Dad put his family first in everything he did. He was a well-respected coach across all of his kid's various sporting endeavors, and a Scout Master who supported his son's achievement to Eagle Scout. He was a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan and made sure his children were as well through countless outings to Fulton County Stadium/The Ted. He was a voracious traveler who never passed up a long weekend flight deal, and took his family on trips that spanned states, countries, and continents.



He instilled in his children the importance of expanding one's view of the world, and making sure you have a good soundtrack along the way. Despite Tom's best efforts he never could seem to pass along his love of scuba diving – it might be his stories of diving below a family of hammerhead sharks in Kauai or narrowly missing a school of barracudas in the Great Barrier Reef that gave them pause.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 20, 2023, at St. Bridgid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.





