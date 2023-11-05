WILLIAMS, Shirley M.



Shirley M. Williams, 95, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 18, 2023, surrounded by her three children.



A caring and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Shirley was beloved by all whose lives she touched. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them, especially reveling in her role as Nana.



Shirley's hands were rarely still. She loved to knit, selecting the finest yarns to create exquisitely detailed sweaters, baby blankets, prayer shawls, and helmet liners for our soldiers overseas. Some of her happiest moments were cheering her beloved Atlanta Braves or Georgia Bulldogs to victory as she patiently knitted another special gift. Always at home in the kitchen, she routinely pampered family with elaborate holiday meals and baked-from-scratch treats.



Shirley enjoyed spending time with others. She regularly met with family and friends for brunch or dinner, and, always eager to keep learning, attended courses at Senior University for years.



Shirley was born August 20,1928 to Guy Harrison Schroll and Elsie Baldwin Schroll in Marengo, Iowa. She proudly graduated from the University of Iowa in 1954 with a BSC degree and fondly remembered her friendships forged at Gamma Phi Beta Sorority.



Following graduation, Shirley moved to Minneapolis and worked for Pillsbury Mills until 1957, when she met and married John Wheaton Williams. In 1968 Shirley, John and their three children moved to Chesterfield, Missouri, and the following year the family moved to Atlanta.



After serving as an executive assistant at Wesley Woods Senior Living for several years, Shirley began working at Henrietta Egleston Hospital (now part of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta) in 1979. She remained in the CHOA Foundation until her retirement in 2013. It was here that the annual Shirley Award was created, "honoring her unique array of Children's values with a dedication, spirit and commitment to her role that truly made a difference in the life of a child." No honor could better capture her devotion and work ethic.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and husband. Survivors include sons, David J. Williams of Atlanta and Wheaton J. Williams (Terry Dettling) of Hickory, NC; daughter, Anne E. Boydston (Bill) of Atlanta; grandchildren, Katie Rollins (Win) of Atlanta, Ellie Mowry (Blake) and Annie Boydston of Atlanta, Reece Williams of Atlanta, Clara Williams of Macon, Emmy Williams of Chicago; and great-grandchildren, Elsie Rollins, Emmy Rollins, and Boyd Rollins of Atlanta.



The Williams family is grateful for the tireless support and professionalism provided by Juliet Mavromatis, MD, FACP; caregivers Donna Smith; Joy Shirley; and Marcia Williams; AccentCare; TheKey; and Hospice Atlanta.



Memorial services will be held at Clairmont Presbyterian Church, 1994 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033 on November 10, 2023, at 1:00 PM, with Reverend Megan Johnson officiating. The family will receive attendees immediately after the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clairmont Presbyterian Church; Children's Healthcare of Atlanta through a special link on the website honoring Shirley, (https://give.choa.org/shirleywilliams) or Senior University of Greater Atlanta, PO Box 941338, Atlanta, GA 31141.



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