WILLIAMS, Sharron Lynn



Sharron Lynn Williams, age 39, passed on March 15, 2022. Born on November 11, 1982 to Floyd Williams and Abigail Evans Williams (deceased), was a proud native of Miami. She graduated from high school at New World School of the Arts where she trained in all forms of dance. During her time at New World, she received a number of scholarships to attend the Alvin Ailey summer intensive and was eventually invited to join the 2nd company, Ailey II. She then went on to attend Florida State University and received a Bachelor's degree in Applied Economics and another Bachelor's in Interdisciplinary Social Science.



Realizing her talents, abilities and artistic appetite encompass the world of dance and more, she went on to study acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theater under James Brill. She has worked in film and television on projects such as HBO's Lovecraft Country, Vinyl, the Netflix original series The Get Down, and Scary Movie 5. She has also played the role of Cinderella at Lincoln Center In the Little Orchestra society's production of Cinderella. She had the pleasure of touring the US and Canada with Disney's The Lion King and most recently performing with the Broadway company.



Sharron Lynn founded the Wellness community Breathe Flow Be in 2019 with the intentions of making free yoga accessible to more communities. What started as a YouTube channel quickly became a platform to help keep others inspired and grounded in their personal power. She is the publisher, author of Soul Healing, A Guided Journal for Black Women, a book that support black women in living more fully and loving themselves more fiercely. She is survived by her father, Floyd Williams, a loving stepmother Antionette Payne Williams; one stepbrother, Lamar Moore; three sisters, Lashandra Blue, Zenobia Muskelly, and Angela Strong. Two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Muskelly and Samuel strong. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Memorials for Sharron were held in multiple cities across the country. She was very much Loved and will be greatly missed. The family is requesting that they be lifted up in your prayers. Thank You.

