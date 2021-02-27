X

Williams, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries | 8 hours ago

WILLIAMS, Robert

Deceased Robert Williams, age 70, lived in Atlanta, GA, died February 3, 2021. He went to Roosevelt High School in Iowa and Tarkio College in Missouri. He is survived by his parents Donald and Glyndoris Williams of Iowa, sisters Lois (Eddie) Holloman of Los Angeles, CA, Linda Williams Chicago, IL, brothers Richard Williams and Mark Williams of Iowa, and a daughter Monica Ross of Georgia, and many close friends and relatives.

