Williams, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILLIAMS, Bishop Emeritus Robert N.

Bishop Emeritus Robert N. Williams, age 95, passed away on March 16, 2023. Home Going services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Straight Life Church of God, 4228 Glenhaven Dr., Decatur, GA 30035. Final resting place, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM; Family Hour 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral and Crematory South DeKalb Chapel, (404) 241-5656.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

2 more suspects arrested for roles in 17th Street bridge killings
8h ago

