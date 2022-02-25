WILLIAMS, Richard Wood



(3/30/1946- 2/12/2022)



Richard Wood Williams, age 75, of Ocoee, FL, died Saturday, February 12, 2022 from diabetic/heart disease complications. Raised in Thomaston, GA by his parents, Emily and Lloyd Williams. He attended R.E. Lee Institute in the National Honor Society.



A United States Marine Corps security crypto-analyst with three tours of duty in Vietnam, Dick attended Georgia Tech then worked for Control Data Corporation.



Preceded in death by his parents, Emily and Lloyd Williams, he's survived by sister, Anna Williams Johnson and nieces Bryan Culverhouse Crews and Emily Sanborn Johnson.



His ashes will be interred at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL.

