Obituaries

Williams, Quenae

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

WILLIAMS, Quenae "Nae Nae"

Age 35, of Norfolk, VA, passed November 2, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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