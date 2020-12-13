Williams, Price

WILLIAMS, Jr., Price Stevens



May 22, 1938 – December 2, 2020



Price Stevens Williams, Jr. was born May 22, 1938 in Mobile, Alabama, the son of Price and Polly Williams. He died December 2, 2020 in Atlanta, GA.



After graduating from Auburn University and completing a tour of duty in the U.S. Navy, Price moved to Atlanta to enroll in Emory Law School. After graduating from Emory, he practiced law in the Atlanta area until his death.



Always generous with his time, Price was a staunch supporter of his family and many friends, someone we could always depend upon in any circumstance. He was a lover of old westerns, woodworking, playing with his dogs, and always a fun companion.



He was preceded in death by Anita, his wife of 52 years, and is survived by a daughter Kendra Williams Howard and son-in-law Matthew Howard, of Atlanta, sisters Florence Forshey and Emily Byrd of Chicago, IL and nieces and nephews.



For many years Price has been an active volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, and loved participating in the building of homes and celebrating with the new owners.



The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity.



There will not be a service at this time. However, there will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date to remember Price when it is safe for us to gather in person.



