Williams, Pearline

1 hour ago

WILLIAMS, Pearline

Our Beloved Ms. Pearline Williams passed on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 1:00 PM at Gregory B Levett South Dekalb Chapel Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, GA 30034, 404-241-5656.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

