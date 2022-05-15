WILLIAMS, Pearline



Our Beloved Ms. Pearline Williams passed on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 1:00 PM at Gregory B Levett South Dekalb Chapel Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, GA 30034, 404-241-5656.

