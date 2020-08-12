X

Williams, Patricia

In Loving Memory Mrs. Patricia K. Williams 1/11/1947 - 08/12/2019 Trish, I will cherish the unforgettable love we shared. 50 years together produced awesome children and grandchildren, much laughter and memories but above all a Christian home. I'll never see you again on this side, I know I'll see you on the other side. Love "Ra" I'm so glad God chose you to be my parents. You loved God and people . You made a huge impact on mine and countless other's lives. I miss you greatly but will unite again in the next life God has planned for us. Love your daughter, Kim. Mark 10:9 states, "What therefore God has joined together, let no man put asunder. You taught me that if you love, serve, worship God daily and live a life pleasing to him, then you shall have everlasting life. "Well done thy good and faithful servants, " Love your son, Poopy.

