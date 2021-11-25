ajc logo
Williams, Oscar

WILLIAMS, Oscar L.

Homegoing Services for Mr.

Oscar L. Williams, formerly of The Blandtown Community, affectionately known as, "Monkey", will be held Friday, November 26, 2021, 1:00 PM at Eastlake United Methodist Church, 2500 Hosea L. Williams Dr., Atlanta, GA., with remains placed instate at 11:00 AM. Reverend Jesse L. Gordon, Pastor, Elder Terrance Maeberry, Officiating. Interment. Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3. ** LIVE STREAM of Services available at 12:55 PM at www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com **




