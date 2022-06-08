Williams, Mary Linville

WILLIAMS (LINVILLE), Mary Catharine



Mary Catharine Linville Williams, 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 1st in Atlanta Georgia. She was born on July 13, 1937, daughter of Harry Wilson Linville and Catharine Brownlee Calder Linville, of Claysville, PA.



Mary was raised on the Linville family farm with three older brothers and graduated from Claysville High School. She graduated from Bethany College in West Virginia in 1959, and moved to Columbus Ohio where she taught public school for three years. In 1961 Mary married Dr. Wendell M. Williams Jr., who survives. When her husband became a professor at Georgia Tech in 1966, they moved to Atlanta where they raised their family.



Mary taught at the Winnona Park Elementary School in Decatur for many years. She was an active member of the Rock Spring Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, a member of the Voters Guild of Metropolitan Atlanta, and enjoyed her bridge clubs and knitting circle.



Surviving is a daughter, Debra (Stewart Cauley), of New York City and son, Stephen (Anne) of Atlanta, her grandchildren Elijah and Benjamin Cauley, Wyatt and Walker Williams, sisters-in-law Audrey Linville, of Columbus OH, Susan Linville, of Washington PA, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her beloved granddaughter, Cynthia Catherine Williams, three brothers, Jim, Harry, and George Linville, and sister-in-law Betty Linville.



Services are being held at the historic Rock Spring Presbyterian Church, Dr. Tom Farmer officiating on Thursday, June 9th at 11am. The family will be receiving people before the service at 10:00am and at a reception at Fellowship Hall afterwards. Burial will immediately follow the service in the Rock Spring Cemetery. H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel will handle arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of her granddaughter Catherine to curechildhoodcancer.org.



