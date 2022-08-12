WILLIAMS, Marcia Francene



Mrs. Marcia Francene Williams was born in Atlanta, GA on November 23, 1938 to the late Alleen Poitier Henderson and Leroy Livingston Henderson, Sr. Mrs. Williams is survived by a brother, Mr. Leroy Livingston Henderson, Jr.; a son, Mr. Benjamin J. Johnson, III "Joey" (Paula); stepson, Mr. Myron V. Williams (Dee) and family; grandson, Benjamin J. Johnson, IV; cousins, Ms. Janice Russell, Mrs. Tiffany Momon (Marcus), and Ms. Tamaria Russell, Atlanta, Georgia; and a host of other family members and dear friends.



Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Instate at 9:00 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 9:30 AM on the day of service. Interment South-View Cemetery.



On Friday, Wake & Ivy Beyond the Wall will be held from 6:00-7:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing:



www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers



