WILLIAMS, Lyse Fortin



Lyse Fortin Williams, age, 84, of Cumming, GA, passed away March 23, 2021. Lyse was born March 2, 1937, in Montréal, Canada. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Norman E. Williams; her daughters, Chantal Lyse Brunell and Dominique Ford and son-in-law Scott Ford; her grandchildren, Jennifer Dominique DeYoung, Christine Deanna McClelland and Zachary "Levi" Ford; her great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Christine DeYoung, Everett Scott DeYoung, Oliver Gray McClelland, and a number of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her 6 brothers and sisters. Lyse's passion and life long work was interior design business, Liz Interior Design. Lyse was able to walk into any room and recognize its potential to be beautiful. Lyse always found pure joy in spending time with her family. Every occasion was a reason to celebrate and spend time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone that met Lyse instantly fell in love with her, she never met a stranger. Lyse had such passion and zeal for life and she will be missed more than words can express. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27th, at Wages and Sons Funeral home in Lawrenceville, GA from 6pm-8pm. Her funeral service will be held on Sunday March 28th, 2021 at 2pm at Wages Funeral home in Lawrenceville, GA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.



