Williams, Linda

Linda Snow Yates Williams, of Bluffton, SC, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family.



She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Snow Browne and her husband, Mike of Allen TX; son, Chris Armstrong Snow; and his wife, Jill of Forsyth, GA; daughter, Heather Gibbons Hartman, and her husband, Cleon of Oak Ridge, TN; and son, Sean Webster Snow and his wife, Melissa of Auburn, AL; and eight grandchildren, Lindsay Cathryn Browne of New York, NY; Caroline Grace Snow of Auburn, AL; Ashleigh Louise Browne of Waco, TX; Mitchell Harrison Gibbons of Fairhope, AL; Eric Russell and Andrew James Snow of Forsyth, GA; and Claudia Elizabeth and Harrison Webster Snow of Auburn, AL. She was preceded in death by husbands, Charles Russell Snow; Alan Porter Yates; and Jack Shuman Williams, each of whom provided much love and companionship at times during her full life. She was devoted to her family, and dearly loved her children and grandchildren.



Linda was born in St. Louis, MO, on July 20, 1938. She was enrolled in nursing school at the College of Wooster in Ohio when she met and married Charles Snow of Auburn. They were well matched intellectually and were married 21 years. In Auburn, Linda was a Certified Professional Secretary and worked for attorneys C.C. "Bo" Torbert, Jr. and Yetta Samford. With four young children, she completed her master's degree in education at Auburn University. She was well-known as an on-air vocal talent at WAUD, writing and reading advertising copy and jingles and began teaching college in Valley, AL. She was a member of the parish at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and was a frequent volunteer in the local community. Linda later worked as a manager in the personnel placement business and as a legal secretary in Atlanta, GA, for prestigious law firms Troutman Sanders and Kilpatrick and Cody.



She met Alan Yates of Atlanta and was married at All Saints Episcopal Church. She and Alan enjoyed 21 years together in Marietta, GA, Cashiers, NC, and Hilton Head, SC. They shared a love for golf and traveled the world. She spent her last years in Atlanta working for prominent real estate law firm Rice & Keene before she and Alan retired to Hilton Head. Linda became a broker and top agent in residential real estate with Legacy Realty and Exit Realty in Bluffton, SC. She returned to Auburn University to earn her PhD, writing a dissertation "The effects of faculty acceptance of the one-time early retirement incentive program on Auburn University academic departments." She had a great sense of humor, an outgoing personality, and a warm, caring heart for others. She treasured the caregiving role she inherited when both Alan and her mother fell ill in their later years.



Linda met and married Jack Williams, a widower who was also working as an agent with Exit Realty. She and Jack were married 13 years and enjoyed life in the low country with homes in Sun City and Dataw Island, SC, until his death several years ago. They helped their friends, as well as many marine families from Parris Island, with their home purchases and sales, and were very involved with Family Promise and their church. They also enjoyed visiting with family, trips to Hawaii with Cathy's family, as well as hosting family and friends at their home.



The family wishes to thank the caring staff members of Palmettos of Bluffton Assisted Living, NHC HealthCare Bluffton, and Caris Hospice for their care and support.



A celebration of life will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika on Friday, August 12 at 3:00 PM, followed by a private burial in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Family Promise of Beaufort County (SC) or the Campus Career Closet at Auburn University.

