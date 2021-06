WILLIAMS, Linda



Ms. Linda Fay Williams, age 63, passed on June 11, 2021. Celebration of Life service will take place at 11 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, South Dekalb Chapel. Please express your condolences on our website www.levettfuneralhome.com. Rockdale Chapel, 770-285-6673.