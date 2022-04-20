WILLIAMS, Lena



Celebration of Life for Ms. Lena Hill Williams will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11 AM Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta. Instate 10 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the FAMU NAA Metro Atlanta Chapter, PO Box 311991, Atlanta, GA 31131. Viewing today 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com



