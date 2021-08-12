Williams, Lela Ann

WILLIAMS (HOUSE), Lela Ann



Lela Ann House Williams, 96, passed away Saturday, July 31st in Alpharetta, Georgia.



Ann was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 2, 1924 at Georgia Baptist Hospital to Jeanette Wells Sullivan House and Hampton Pascal House. She grew up in Decatur, Georgia and graduated from Girls High School. She graduated college from Auburn University and later received a Masters of Education from Emory University.



Ann first worked as a lab technician and then spent 40 years teaching elementary school. She taught in the Atlanta Public Schools for 25 years and then taught 15 years in the Aiken County Schools after moving to Aiken, South Carolina in 1973. After retiring, Ann moved in 1988 to Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia to the home she and her husband, George, had spent many years building and doing much of the work themselves. In Greensboro she worked and volunteered at the Greene County Public Library. She also volunteered as a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 27. Ann was an active member of the Walker United Methodist Church. In 2014 at age 90, Ann moved to Atlanta to be closer to her family. Ann was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and teacher. She enjoyed gardening, music, boating, crafts, sewing and her dachshunds and cats.



Ann was preceded in death by her husband, George Watson Williams and her son, Phillip Newton Denny. She is survived by her loving daughter, Suzanne Denny Peden and son-in-law, Marvin McVey Peden, five grandchildren; Michael Peden (Jasmine), Benjamin Peden (Mary Stewart), Brian Denny (Dawn), Karen Denny Roper (Paul) and Jessica Denny Basso (Mike) and 13 great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at Walker United Methodist Church in Greensboro, Georgia at a later date. The family requests any memorial donations be made to Walker United Methodist Church, 2730 Walker Church Road, Greensboro, GA 30642 or Greene County Public Library, 610 South Main Street, Greensboro, GA 30642. McCommons Funeral Home in Greensboro, GA is handling the arrangements. (www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com)

