WILLIAMS, Leila



Leila King Williams, age 90, of Snellville, GA, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022. The funeral service to celebrate the life of Leila King Williams will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

