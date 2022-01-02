WILLIAMS, Larry



Mr. Larry Williams of East Point passed away on December 24, 2021. Memorial Service for Mr. Larry Williams, will be held on Monday, January 3, 2021, at 3 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 2:30 PM on day of service. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. S.W. Atlanta, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.



