Williams, Larry

1 hour ago

WILLIAMS, Larry

Mr. Larry Williams of East Point passed away on December 24, 2021. Memorial Service for Mr. Larry Williams, will be held on Monday, January 3, 2021, at 3 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 2:30 PM on day of service. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. S.W. Atlanta, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.




