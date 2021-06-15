WILLIAMS, Keith



Keith Baron Williams, 58, of Neptune, New Jersey passed away on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta. He graduated from Neptune High School in 1981 and later moved to Atlanta to attend Morehouse College. Keith worked for FedEx in customer service for over 33 years.



He is survived by his parents Curtis and Beverly Accoo Torrence of Neptune, NJ and Carl Jr. and Edwina Williams of Columbia, SC, his loving daughter Jewel Williams of Baton Rouge, LA, his sister Jade Williams of Atlanta and a host of cousins, extended family, and friends.

