Williams, Joel

WILLIAMS, Jr., Joel Cash



Joel Cash Williams, Jr. peacefully drifted into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 14, 2022, at Hospice Savannah. Joel was born December 19, 1942, a wee fourteen-pound baby boy in the family farm kitchen in Dacula, Georgia. Growing up with two younger brothers in a house built in 1894 without electricity or indoor plumbing, Joel learned to read by kerosene lamp and was always self-driven to excel in school. Valedictorian of the Class of 1960 of Dacula High School, he went on to graduate magna cum laude from Shorter College with a Bachelor of Arts (History). While at Shorter, he was the Student Body Parliamentarian and sang in the College Chorus. Joel then attended the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University, where he was the first honor graduate of the Class of 1967, co-editor in chief of the Mercer Law Review, and a member of the Blue Key Honor Society. He was a member of Leadership Savannah and Leadership Georgia in the Class of 1972. In 1976 he was inducted into the University of Georgia's Gridiron Secret Society. Joel began his legal career as an Assistant Attorney General of the State of Georgia under Arthur K. Bolton. His interest in politics then led him to Washington D.C. where he served in the office of Senator Richard B. Russell, Jr., Chairman of the Appropriations Committee and President Pro Tem of the Senate, as Legal Counsel in the early 1970's. Joel acted as Senator Russell's legislative proxy on the U.S. Senate Aeronautics and Space Committee. After Senator Russell's death, he remained in Washington as Legislative Counsel to Senator David Gambrell. Joel left Washington for Savannah in 1971 to become Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for Savannah Foods and Industries. During this time, he met his wife of twenty-five years M'Liss Gurney Williams and had two beautiful daughters. From 1974 until 1985, he acted as chief lobbyist for the State and Federal legislative branches of government and was an industry advisor to the U.S. Trade Ambassador on negotiations of the International Sugar Treaties. Presidents George Herbert Walker Bush and William Jefferson Clinton appointed Joel as Industry Advisor to the U.S. Trade Ambassador on NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) and GATT (General Agreement for Tariffs and Trade). When Imperial Sugar acquired Savannah Foods, he moved his practice to the Atlanta office of Powell Goldstein LLP, now known as Bryan Cave, and later to Taylor English. In 2019 he returned to Savannah and practiced law with Joel C. Williams & Associates, LLC. Joel's years in private practice focused on the areas of corporate compliance, government relations, and international trade. Later in life, Joel taught International Transactions at Mercer Law School as an adjunct professor. Joel committed his life to political and community service. Notably, he served on the board of directors for South College and was actively involved with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia United Methodist Foundation. He served as Chairman of the United Way of Savannah, Chairman of the Red Cross of Savannah, Chairman of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce, and Chairman of the Board of First Liberty Bank of Georgia's Southeast region. An avid tennis player, Joel spent most Saturday mornings on The Savannah Yacht Club courts. He shared his voice as an active member of the choir at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta and then Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church in Savannah. Of all of his achievements, Joel was most proud of his daughters and grandchildren. Joel was a loving and devoted father. Whether it be horseback riding, sailing, rafting, or four-wheeling, he was always along for the ride. No matter what was on his agenda, he was there if his family needed him. His presence at his grandchildren's sporting events and his daily calls to check in and say I love you will be so dearly missed. Joel is preceded in death by his parents Joel Cash Williams, Sr., and Cora Belle McEver Williams. He is survived by his two daughters, Laurel McCorkle (Robert) and Morgan Zichettella (Nick), his brothers John Williams (Dawn Marie) and James Williams (Judy), Grandchildren Feriby, Robbie, and Bobby Cash, as well as many nieces and nephews. Always generous with his time to so many, he leaves a legacy of dedication to family, friends, faith, and community. A giant man with a giant heart, Joel had a special gift to remember everything about everyone he met and expressed genuine interest in their lives. He made a conscious choice to exude a positive attitude and a spirit of happiness throughout his life. He poured this spirit into others by mentoring countless young men and women, providing invaluable guidance and counsel in their scholarly pursuits, careers, family lives, and journeys of faith. Joel Cash. Big Daddy. D.D. Big Joel. Cash Money. The Godfather. A good man. A great father. A very good friend. A celebration of life will be held in Savannah on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Wesley Monumental on Calhoun Square. A reception will immediately follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wesley Monumental music ministry, Hospice Savannah, or The Richard B. Russell Foundation.



