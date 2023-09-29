WILLIAMS, Joejuan Rakim
Passed September 8, 2023. Memorial Service Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 3 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
WILLIAMS, Joejuan Rakim
Passed September 8, 2023. Memorial Service Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 3 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral