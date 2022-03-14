Williams, Jeremy

Jeremy Williams, the former Greenville, Ga., high football coach who battled ALS for almost 15 years, died Sunday morning, his family said. Williams was 50.



Williams was named the National High School Football Association's coach of the year in 2010, his final season on the sidelines, when he led Greenville to an 8-3 record and playoff appearance while doing his job in a motorized wheelchair and struggling to communicate.



Williams was diagnosed with ALS, also called Lou Gehrig's Disease, in 2008 and continued to lead Greenville for three more seasons. His 2009 Greenville team was 10-0 in the regular season and won what remains the school's most recent region championship.



