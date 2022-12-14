ajc logo
Williams, Jean

WILLIAMS, Jean Evans

Jean Evans Williams, 94, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. Jean was born on July 21, 1928 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Isabelle Gilchrist Evans and Evan Evans.

After graduating from Sharon High School in 1946, Jean attended Slippery Rock, married the love of her life, Norman E. Williams, and finished college at Kent State University. She and Norm moved to Erie, PA; the marriage was blessed with four children, Tim, Robin, Holly, and Rebecca. She later moved to Eustis, FL and went on to attend the University of Central Florida, where she earned her master's degree in 1984. She loved music, water, animals, education, philanthropy, and travel. Jean moved to Georgia in 2004.

Along with her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Norm; her brother, Bill; her daughter, Robin; and her grandson, Chad.

She is survived by 3 children, 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

Her life will be celebrated locally and in Pennsylvania.

For those who wish to make a donation in Jean's memory, please consider Agape Hospice or Humane Society.

Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences to the family.




