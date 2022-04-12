WILLIAMS, Jean



Mrs. Jean Ann Williams, 88, of Peachtree Corners, GA (formerly of Dunwoody), passed away peacefully Thursday, April 7, 2022. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Williams, her parents, Thomas and Esther Young and her brother, Allen Young. She is survived by her 3 sons and daughters-in-law, James D. and Nancy L. Williams of The Woodlands, TX, Todd M. Williams of Kennesaw and Brian T. and Nancy E. Williams of Johns Creek; four grandchildren, Shannon Williams of Celebration, FL and Tommy, Jake and Lauren Williams of Johns Creek. Also surviving is her sister, Donna Wagoner of Palmyra, PA and her brother, Thomas Young of Valencia, PA, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was a registered nurse and worked for over 20 years at Northside Hospital in Atlanta. Upon retirement, she then volunteered countless hours in the preemie nursery at Northside. Jean was dearly loved not only by family, but her many friends in the Dunwoody area and at The Mansions at Sandy Springs where she enjoyed the last 6 years. Jean was a very spiritual lady and an active member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church. A private interment will be in Arlington Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 3 PM in the chapel of Dunwoody United Methodist Church with Rev. Kathy Brockman officiating. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Dunwoody United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel.



