WILLIAMS, Jarron J.



Jarron J. Williams, 36, passed on December 4, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, 12:00 pm, Crossroad Bible Church, 3466 Covington Hwy, Decatur, Ga 30032. Visitation, December 11, 4-8 pm. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.