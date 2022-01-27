Williams, Jamye

WILLIAMS (COLEMAN), Dr., Jamye



Jamye Coleman Williams (December 15, 1918 - January 19, 2022) earned her B.A. in English with honors from Wilberforce University, B.A. in English from Fisk University, and Ph.D. from The Ohio State University. Her teaching career, spanning 45 years included Edward Waters College, Shorter College, Wilberforce University (where she served as Trustee and Trustee Emerita) Morris Brown College, and Tennessee State University from which she retired in 1987 as Head of the Department of Communication.



While residing in the Nashville, some of her affiliations included the NAACP (Diamond Life Member), Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Metropolitan Nashville Human Relations Commission, Metropolitan Historical Commission, the National Conference for Community and Justice (formerly the National Conference of Christians and Jews). She was also a member of the National Council of Negro Women, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Links, Inc.



In addition to her academic career and community affiliations, she was an active and moving force in the life of the AME Church where, among numerous other honors and positions, in 1984, her historic election as Editor of The AME Church Review marked the first time a female was elected to the position of General Officer in the then history of the Church. She was also instrumental in the forward progress of the laity females in the Church, including the election of the first and succeeding female bishops.



She was predeceased by her husband of over seventy-five years, Dr. McDonald Williams, in 2019. She is survived by her daughter Donna M.Williams, grandson, Douglass P.(Pamela) Selby, two great-granddaughters, Jamye and Payton Selby, a niece, Frieda Coleman Minga, and a host of extended family, former students, and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Dr. Jamye Coleman Williams to Wilberforce University, c/o Development Office, 1055 N. Bickett Rd., P.O. Box 1001, Wilberforce, OH 45384 or online to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/WU-JAMYECLASS1938



Funeral services for Dr. Jamye Coleman Williams, will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Big Bethel AME Church, 220 Auburn Avenue, NE Atlanta. The body will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Historic Greenwood Cemetery Nashville, TN. Dr. Williams, will be available for viewing on Thursday from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW Atlanta, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.



