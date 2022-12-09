ajc logo
X

Williams, James

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WILLIAMS, James

August 15, December 7, 2022

James "Larry" Williams, age 88 of Cumming, GA, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning December 7, 2022.

He was born August 15, 1934 to the late Jasper Dillie and Mae Karr Williams. Larry was a beloved member of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Cumming, GA. He was a 1953 graduate of Cumming High School and was Vice President of his graduating class.

Growing up in the Friendship Community he enjoyed fishing, coaching softball, baseball and raising cattle. In later years he enjoyed cooking, playing cards with friends, gardening, dancing and walking up Sawnee Mountain when he was able.

Larry honorably served in the United States Air Force, often talking about his days spent stationed in Saudi Arabia.

A born salesman, he worked for Industrial Paper Corporation for many years. He loved sharing stories from those years with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Frances "Adrianne" Dupree Williams; and four children, Lawrence Williams (Kathy), Sharon Williams Haynie (Pierce), David Williams (Natalie) and Ruth Williams Torchia. He is also survived by his brother, Roy "Hugh" Williams (Rhonda) of Cumming, GA.

Larry delighted in his 7 grandchildren, Spencer Williams (Allison), Mitchell Williams, Adam Torchia, Anne-Marie Torchia, Baylee Williams, Ellie Williams, and Emma Williams.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 10, 11:00 AM at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Jerry Meredith and Rev. Dana Overton-Garrett officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Cemetery in Cumming.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the service begins.

Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ingram Funeral Home

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Unapologetically ATL Opinion: On Herschel Walker and Blackness19h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh goes into transfer portal
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Armed man arrested after Dunwoody police open fire near Perimeter Mall
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Opinion: Georgia becomes Donald Trump’s kryptonite
19h ago

Credit: TNS

Opinion: Georgia becomes Donald Trump’s kryptonite
19h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Man accused of setting Gwinnett law office on fire, killing ex-wife’s attorney
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Arnold, Michael
2h ago
Brown, Bernard
2h ago
Johnson, Jhacari
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State championships: Preview of the Georgia high school football finals
Viktor Bout: What we know about the Russian prisoner released by U.S. in Brittney Griner...
17h ago
Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top