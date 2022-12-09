WILLIAMS, James



August 15, December 7, 2022



James "Larry" Williams, age 88 of Cumming, GA, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning December 7, 2022.



He was born August 15, 1934 to the late Jasper Dillie and Mae Karr Williams. Larry was a beloved member of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Cumming, GA. He was a 1953 graduate of Cumming High School and was Vice President of his graduating class.



Growing up in the Friendship Community he enjoyed fishing, coaching softball, baseball and raising cattle. In later years he enjoyed cooking, playing cards with friends, gardening, dancing and walking up Sawnee Mountain when he was able.



Larry honorably served in the United States Air Force, often talking about his days spent stationed in Saudi Arabia.



A born salesman, he worked for Industrial Paper Corporation for many years. He loved sharing stories from those years with friends and family.



He is survived by his wife, Frances "Adrianne" Dupree Williams; and four children, Lawrence Williams (Kathy), Sharon Williams Haynie (Pierce), David Williams (Natalie) and Ruth Williams Torchia. He is also survived by his brother, Roy "Hugh" Williams (Rhonda) of Cumming, GA.



Larry delighted in his 7 grandchildren, Spencer Williams (Allison), Mitchell Williams, Adam Torchia, Anne-Marie Torchia, Baylee Williams, Ellie Williams, and Emma Williams.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 10, 11:00 AM at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Jerry Meredith and Rev. Dana Overton-Garrett officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Cemetery in Cumming.







The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the service begins.



Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com



