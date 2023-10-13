WILLIAMS, Jalanii
Age two months, passed away on September 30, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11 AM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/