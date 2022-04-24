WILLIAMS, Jr., Harry L. "Bill"



Harry L. Williams, Jr. "Bill", 74, of Douglasville, GA, passed away April 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family.



Born in Macon, GA on January 25, 1948, to Harry Sr. and Jewell Williams, Harry grew up in Warner Robins where he attended Northside High School and later married Stella Louise in 1968.



He loved reading, fishing, motorcycles, dogs, chocolate, and a good joke.



Harry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Stella; sister Gail Goss (David); daughters Sherry Ripley (Phil) and Lisa Bickert (James); sons Colin Williams and Jason Williams (Christie); granddaughters Brittany Paden and Elsa Bickert; great-grandsons Aaiden and Chase; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Patricia Boyette.



The family will hold private services.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to World Wildlife Fund or Alzheimer's Association.

