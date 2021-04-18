WILLIAMS, Geraldine Shirley



Geraldine Shirley Williams (Shaw) was born June 10, 1935 in Scottdale, Ga in the family home, and was the 6th child born out 8 brother and sisters. She left this earth on Friday March 26, 2021, at the grand age of 85, peacefully in her home. Most family and friends she grew up with know her as Cokey, a name her oldest brother Pete gave her. But she also was known by many as Jeri. She is survived by her husband of 38 yrs, Donald W Williams, "Don", her daughter, Carla Ann Little, and her son Darrell W Williams, her granddaughter Rosemarie Leila Peyton, her granddaughter Jessica Bartel, and her great grandson Merlin Bartel. Jeri was preceded in death by her oldest son, Merlin "Paul" Bartel. A Memorial service to celebrate the life of this wonderful, incredible, loving woman will be held on Saturday April 17th 2021 12:00pm at Corinth Baptist Church 719 McClendon Dr Scottdale, GA 30079.

