Williams, Genevieve

WILLIAMS (RIGGS), Genevieve Mae Genevieve Mae Riggs Williams age 82, of Snellville, GA., passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. "Gen" as she was known, was born in Trenton, NJ to Joseph and Bonnie Riggs. She was preceded in death by her sister, Diana Angela, of Trenton, NJ. She is survived by her loving husband, James C. Williams whom she married in 1970, brother, Ted Riggs of Miami, FL, additional family members include, Dale, Danni, Zack and Matt Gann of Denver, CO, as well as many nieces and nephews. Gen attended Berkley Springs High in W. VA, and was valedictorian at her graduation. She then moved to Miami, FL and attended the UM. After graduation she obtained a Master's degree from Barry U. During the 60's, Gen worked for and became a manager at General Development CO, in the 70's she joined the UM and was special assistant to the Head Professor of the Law School. Gen and her husband made their final move in 1995, when they moved to Snellville, GA. She then became the secretary and assistant to the head legal counsel for The Emory University, she retired in 2001. Gen was an avid reader and went to the library 2 times a week. She was a fine writer and had many articles printed in the AJC, as well as being named Atlanta's Most Promising New Author. No one who knew Gen, could forget her and could always count on her friendship, humbleness and graciousness. Everywhere she lived, worked or went to school everyone could count on her. It was Gen's desire to be cremated. A memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.



