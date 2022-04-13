WILLIAMS, Frank



Frank "Russell" Williams, age 65, a longtime resident of Fairhope, AL, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope. Visitation will begin 12:00 PM. Interment will follow funeral services at Memory Gardens of Fairhope.

