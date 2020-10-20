WILLIAMS, Frances Darnell



Frances Darnell Williams, 99, of Montclair Assisted Living and formerly of Clairmont Place in Decatur, GA passed away on Monday October 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, J. Robert Williams and son, Bob Williams, Jr. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Phil and Ginger Williams of Dunwoody, daughter-in-law, Claudia Williams, Mary Esther, of FL; grandchildren, Katherine (Danny) Dudeck of Decatur and Amanda (Matt) Hene of Sandy Spring; great-grandchildren, Hampton and Hannah Grace Hene. She was born in Winston, GA and was a resident of metro Atlanta for 80 years. She was always a country girl at heart who thrived in the city. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a devoted matriarch to her family and a true friend to all who knew her. She was devoted to her family and loved flower gardening at her home, as well as socializing, playing cards and bingo with her friends. Due to the pandemic, the immediate family will gather for a private service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA on Sunday. Donations in Frances's memory may be sent to North Decatur United Methodist Church or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. To sign her online guestbook or to share a memory please visit asturner.com.

