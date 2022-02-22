WILLIAMS, Florence



Mrs. Florence Saunders Williams, of Atlanta passed away on February 17, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday February 25, 2022, 1 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment: Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Mr. Alvin Williams Sr.; children, Alvin (Felita) Jr, Shawn (Sandra); Sister Rev. Carolyn Baisden; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and host of other relatives and freinds. Viewing Thursday 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. S.W., Atlanta 404-349-3000.



