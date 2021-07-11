WILLIAMS, Eurith D.



"Dee" passed away peacefully on June 29, 2021; he was 84. Robustly healthy until the end, dementia took over in the past two years. For 63 years Dee was married to Patricia, his North Fulton HS sweetheart. She remains fully active with their four children and seven grandchildren. Their journey together has been full of varied adventures and their steadfast commitment to their Lord and Savior.



Born in Atlanta, Eurith studied architecture at Georgia Tech; after a few years, he switched to his real passion of investing, advising primarily with Merrill Lynch and Prudential Bache. After 30 years in the markets, he undertook fund-raising for The Haggai Institute, which sponsors Christian teaching for leading business people in developing countries. At every stage he found ways to share his generous nature and genuine concern for others.



Dee's legacy includes his lifelong involvement with Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, the Buckhead Boys, and outreach to many of Atlanta's communities. Treating every person equally, no one ever left his presence without a blessing. He will be interred beside his parents and siblings at the family plot in Tifton, GA.



A Memorial service will be conducted 2 PM, August 29, 2021 at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haggai Institute, Peachtree Corners, GA. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Williams family.

