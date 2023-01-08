WILLIAMS, Eugene



Ritchie



Eugene Ritchie Williams, 60, died suddenly from a pulmonary embolism on December 28, 2022 in Austin, Texas.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2 PM at All Saints' Episcopal Church, Atlanta, Georgia, with The Reverend Simon Mainwaring officiating. Ritchie was born on March 12, 1962, to Robert Williams and Nannette Carter Curran. He grew up in Atlanta near Emory University, an institution with generational Williams family affiliation. As a child, Ritchie was influenced by his grandmother, Ellen Bryan Williams, who modeled service to others, a mission Ritchie championed with indefatigable spirit. She also helped foster strong bonds between Ritchie, his sisters, and their first cousins – relationships he treasured his entire life.



After graduating from Druid Hills High School, Ritchie attended Emory University where he was an active campus leader. He served as Interfraternity Council President, Resident Advisor, and as a Dooley Escort. At Emory, Ritchie flourished, receiving Mortar Board, Phi Alpha Theta, and Omicron Delta Kappa awards in acknowledgment of his scholarship, leadership, and service. It was at Emory that Ritchie met the love of his life, Polly Johnson.



Ritchie's experiences at Emory ensured a lifelong passion for learning and reinforced his interest in western European history, medieval history, art, languages, literature, and religion. Music was a lifelong passion, and Ritchie was never happier than when listening to one of his favorite composers or pieces. He was an opera aficionado and a devotee of an eclectic mix of musical genres that ranged from classical to Michael Nyman to The Talking Heads.



Ritchie attended law school at The University of Georgia on a merit scholarship. While in Athens, undaunted by the rigors of law school, Ritchie audited French and Portuguese language classes alongside his law school classes. In addition, Ritchie researched and wrote a manuscript titled "Flotsam and Jetsam: Admiralty Cases in Confederate Georgia." It was published in the Journal of Maritime Law and Commerce in 1997. During this time, he clerked for the law firm Fisher and Phillips, as well as for the Honorable Judge George Kreeger. He was admitted to the Georgia Bar in 1988.



Upon graduating from law school, and after a long courtship, Ritchie married Polly. He then took a job at IBM and moved with Polly, to Chicago, Illinois, where in 1994, their first son, Augustus (Gus), was born. In 1995, Ritchie and Polly moved back to Atlanta, and the family welcomed another son, Grant, during the height of the Atlanta Olympics. Ritchie counted fatherhood as one of his greatest joys.



Ritchie went on to work in technology sales for almost 30 years, at IBM and some of its subsidiaries including Agilysys and Arrow Electronics. Equally important to Ritchie was his work with nonprofits. He served on the boards of The Schenck School and the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. He was an active member of All Saints' Episcopal Church (usher, Sunday school teacher, couples' workshop facilitator), DVS Senior Society, and alumni committees at Emory University.



In 2018, Ritchie confronted his greatest obstacle when he was diagnosed with a pernicious form of brain tumor. Despite the resulting physical challenges, he gracefully navigated his last four years–never complaining, always delightful.



A scholar, historian, linguist, artist, carpenter, cook, gardener, and philanthropist, he freely shared his expertise with others. He believed in doing things himself, undertaking all types of projects as well as running marathons and triathlons in his younger years, and tirelessly exploring museums on family vacations. Ritchie had an exceptionally quick wit and laughed easily. He had a playful spirit which made him everyone's favorite. He had the rare ability to see humor in most situations. Warm and kind with a servant's heart, nothing made him happier than helping others.



Ritchie was preceded in death by his father, Robert (Bobby) Williams. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Polly Williams; sons, Augustus Williams (Anna) and Grant Williams; mother, Nannette Curran (Christopher); sisters, Terri Pendergrast (Craig) and Kay Taylor (Bill); step-mother, Mary Beth Williams; step-siblings, John Curran (Lisa) and Christianne Curran; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to The Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School scholarship fund Rabun Gap ( 339 Nacoochee Dr, Rabun Gap, GA 30568), or The Shepherd Center Shepherd (2020 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309), or the charity of your choice.

