WILLIAMS, Ernest



Ernest Council Williams, 72, of Smyrna, GA, passed away on March 9, 2022. Ernie lived life to the fullest with an amazing zest and enthusiasm in all that he did. Known for his successful career in commercial real estate, he also had a thirst for knowledge and enjoyed many hobbies. Most of all he valued his faith, family and friendships especially friends from First Baptist of Atlanta and his farm. He is survived by his wife Cathy, son Stan married to Peyten, grandchildren Bond, Cabyle, and Wayland and extended family. He is preceded in death by his son Brad. A memorial service will be held on April 4, 2022, 1 PM at Church of the Apostles, visitation at the church after the service. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contribution to Young Life SW Atlanta GA33 or Wellstar Hospice at www.wellstar.org/givetohospice.

