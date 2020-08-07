X

Williams, Emogene

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WILLIAMS, Emogene Ms. Emogene Williams, age 89, of Covington, GA entered eternal rest on August 2, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Southview Cemetery, Southview Dr. Covington, GA 30014. Dr. Avis Williams, Eulogist. Assisted by others. She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy; her beloved Prince Albert (the Siberian Husky); one daughter, Avis Williams; one son, Allison (Delores) Williams; two grandsons, Andre and Avery Williams; two great-granddaughters, Aila and Amara; one brother-in-law, Willie J. Toles; one niece, Rhonda (Edward) Sadler; one nephew, Michael Toles; one first cousin, Jacqueline Jackson; three great-nieces, Adrienne (Kien Sr.) Malachi; Christina (Keenan) Turner; Michelle Toles; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, 12:00 noon until 8:00 PM at the chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the Funeral home at 10:00 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

