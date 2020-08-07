WILLIAMS, Emogene Ms. Emogene Williams, age 89, of Covington, GA entered eternal rest on August 2, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Southview Cemetery, Southview Dr. Covington, GA 30014. Dr. Avis Williams, Eulogist. Assisted by others. She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy; her beloved Prince Albert (the Siberian Husky); one daughter, Avis Williams; one son, Allison (Delores) Williams; two grandsons, Andre and Avery Williams; two great-granddaughters, Aila and Amara; one brother-in-law, Willie J. Toles; one niece, Rhonda (Edward) Sadler; one nephew, Michael Toles; one first cousin, Jacqueline Jackson; three great-nieces, Adrienne (Kien Sr.) Malachi; Christina (Keenan) Turner; Michelle Toles; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, 12:00 noon until 8:00 PM at the chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the Funeral home at 10:00 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

