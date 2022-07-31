WILLIAMS, Edgar



Edgar Pomeroy Williams 1938-2022 Edgar Pomeroy Williams, father, husband, prominent Savannah attorney and civic leader, died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after a brief illness. He was the son of George Wilmer Williams and Florrie George Adkins, and the adopted son of Minnie Keller Roberts. Born in 1938 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA, Pomeroy lived in Cordele, GA before the family moved to Savannah in 1945. He attended Charles Ellis School and graduated from Benedictine Military School in 1956. He attended Vanderbilt University and transferred to the University of Georgia, where he earned a B.A. in 1960 and a Bachelor of Laws in 1962. While at Georgia, he was a member of the Georgia Beta Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. Although he received his LL.B. in 1962, he had completed his studies and successfully passed the bar examinations in 1961, whereupon he joined the Savannah firm of Bouhan, Lawrence, Williams, Levy & McAlpin, a predecessor of the current Bouhan Falligant. In 1962, Pomeroy entered the United States Army Judge Advocate General's Corps as a first lieutenant and attended the Judge Advocate General's School, Charlottesville, VA, graduating in 1963. He was assigned to the office of the Judge Advocate General, United States Army, in Washington, D.C. He was promoted to captain in 1964, and honorably discharged in 1965. That same year, he received an LL.M. (in Taxation) from Georgetown University Law School and returned to Savannah to practice law. In 1968, he became a partner of Bouhan, Williams & Levy where his practice concentrated in the areas of corporate law, securities regulation, tax law and financial and estate planning. He was admitted to practice in the United States Tax Court, the Court of Federal Claims, and the United States Supreme Court, as well as in all Georgia courts. He served as a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of the Journal of State Taxation. He also previously served as a student editor of the Georgia Bar Journal and as an associate editor of the Federal Bar Journal. He was a member of the State Bar of Georgia and the American Bar Association. Since 1970, Pomeroy served as a director of the First Bank of Savannah, and its successors. He served as president of First Bank from 1970 to 1971 and served as chairman of the Executive Committee. He also served as an advisory member of the Board of Directors of Wachovia Bank of Savannah, a division of Wachovia Bank of Georgia, the successor to First Bank of Savannah. Pomeroy was highly involved in the Savannah community, serving on the boards of, and acting as counsel for, numerous civic and non-profit organizations, including but not limited to, the Girl Scout Council of Georgia and the Business, Education & Technology Alliance of Southeast Georgia. He was a member of The Oglethorpe Club, The Savannah Golf Club, The Savannah Yacht Club, The Chatham Club, The Piedmont Driving Club, The Cotillion Club (Chairman 1995), The Century Club (President 1983-1984), The Cosmos Club, The Society of the Cincinnati in the State of Virginia, and The Gridiron Secret Society. Ever the anglophile, Pomeroy was generally considered to be the best dressed gentleman in Savannah, and even in the most casual of situations was always the most highly tailored. When he found time, he had a passion for the game of golf and enjoyed playing at the Savannah Golf Club on afternoons and evenings. He enjoyed wing shooting, fly fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Nita Donehoo Morgan. The couple married while the two were in college. She was loving and supportive of him throughout his growing career and was the mother of their two sons. Following Nita's death, Pomeroy remarried and is survived by his wife, Victoria Diane Fulmer. The two were inseparable and very happy together, sharing many of the same interests. In addition to Nita Williams, he was preceded in death by both his parents; his brother, John Young Williams; and his sister, Edith Converse Williams Mathews. He is survived by his brother, George Wilmer Williams, Jr., of Los Angeles; his brother-in-law, Dr. William Jason Morgan of Natick, MA; two sons, Edgar Pomeroy Williams, Jr. of Atlanta, and George Morgan Williams (Kristin) of Charleston, SC. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Katherine Donehoo Williams Thomas (Elliot); Edgar Pomeroy Williams III, all of Atlanta; John Fitzgerald Williams (Kirstin), of Fayetteville, NC: Nita Kahrs Williams, and Charles Morgan Williams of Charleston, SC. A funeral service will be held at St. John's Church, 325 Bull Street, Savannah, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11 AM with burial following the service at Bonaventure Cemetery, 330 Bonaventure Road, Savannah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Johns Church or The American Revolution Institute of the Society of Cincinnati. Fox and Weeks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



