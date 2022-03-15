WILLIAMS, Douglas



Doug Williams; Renown Plein Air Artist, dies at 85. Resident of Fort Lauderdale, beloved cousin to Tim Taylor and Vivian Taylor, and beloved friend to Mark Thomas and George Grissom passed away on March 5, 2022. He was 85 years old.



Doug launched his fine-art career in 1986, after many years as a graphic designer and art director for design studios and major advertising agencies in New York and Atlanta. Doug's work has won numerous awards in national and international exhibitions and can be found in more than 130 private collections in the Eastern United States, England, Australia, and Denmark, as well as in a number of corporate collections.



Doug was a member of the Plein Air Painters of Georgia and the Southeastern Pastel Society. He had been represented by art galleries in Savannah, Charleston, St. Simons Island, Columbia, and Knoxville. He was featured in publications including International Artist Magazine, The Artist's Magazine, and The Pastel Journal.



From Doug's Artist Statement: "I feel that a work of art should be able to stand on its own and provoke an emotional response without explanation. I hope that my work brings attention to man's tragic mistakes in the abuse of nature which destroy for future generations those things most taken for granted.

